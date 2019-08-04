French hoverboard inventor readies second Channel crossing bid

French inventor Franky Zapata talks to his wife as he gets ready for take off on a Flyboard to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France July 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

SANGATTE, Aug 4 — A French inventor will today make his second attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous bid after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.

Franky Zapata, who wowed crowds during France's Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 by soaring over a military parade in Paris on the device, said he had changed refuelling arrangements to give himself the best chance of a successful crossing.

“I just want to do it this time, we changed the boat, we took a bigger boat and built a bigger platform,” Zapata told a news conference on Saturday just outside the northern port of Calais.

Zapata will be carrying enough kerosene in his backback to fuel the hoverboard for about 10 minutes of flight, and as on his failed July 25 crossing will need to strap on a new supply for the second leg of his journey.

He is expected to take off from France at around 0600 GMT, making first for the refuelling vessel mid-way across the 35-km wide Strait of Dover.

A champion on jetski-powered waterboards, Zapata steers his Flyboard Air craft which flies at up to 140 km per hour by leaning forward or backward, and controls thrust with a throttle connected to his 1,500 horsepower board.

“I hope to see you in England, for another press conference," Zapata told reporters. "I hope I will be drier than last time.” — Reuters