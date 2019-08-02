Pandora polishes its image with brand relaunch

A sign outside a Pandora store, the international Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer, is seen in Paris August 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Jewellery brand Pandora is undergoing a complete revamp.

The company, which is known for its affordable, contemporary jewellery, has announced a complete brand relaunch that will kick off on August 28 in Los Angeles. The relaunch, which is part of a turnaround initiative dubbed “Programme NOW”, will run into next year, and promises to “renew the entire consumer experience”.

The LA event will showcase Pandora’s new Fall 2019 collection, in addition to unveiling a new company purpose, brand expression and visual identity. The label has invited female artists to put their stamp on the brand’s new direction by creating graffiti and wall murals along a street in LA.

The brand relaunch spans everything from a new store design — with the first rebranded store set to open in the UK this year, followed by locations in China and Italy — to the promise of celebrity and influencer partnerships, and design collaborations with global franchises.

“The event in Los Angeles marks the beginning of our journey to become more relevant for consumers,” said Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora, in a statement. “We have received very positive feedback to the marketing pilots we have conducted earlier this year, so we are eager to take this to consumers around the world and show a fresher and more contemporary Pandora.”

Pandora has teamed up with a slew of big names recently, snapping up the Colombian superstar Shakira last January for a year-long “multifaceted” partnership. Singer and actress Ciara has also acted as a brand ambassador for the label, while country music artist Kellie Pickler, actress Alyson Hannigan and US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman have all previously lent their star power to various brand initiatives and campaigns.

Since being founded in 1982, the Danish jewellery brand has gone on to carve out a global presence, retailing in more than 100 countries and accumulating more than 2,700 concept stores. — AFP-Relaxnews