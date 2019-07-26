Sabah among first to end AIDS? Malaysian AIDS Foundation holds gala to realise goal

The gala will raise funds for the Sabah Health Access Programme (SHAPE) to help HIV patients in rural Sabah gain access to treatment. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian AIDS Foundation

PETALING JAYA, July 26 – Sabah could possibly be one of the first states in Malaysia to end AIDS for good.

Malaysian AIDS (MAF) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said this was because of its relatively low number of new infections.

“This is why MAF is doubling down on its efforts and investing its resources in Sabah in hopes of removing the last few barriers that impede access to HIV treatment and care towards achieving an AIDS-free generation,” she said in a press release.

The first reported case of HIV/AIDS in Sabah was in 1991, five years after the first case was reported in Malaysia.

Health Ministry statistics show that as of June 20, 2017 there were 2,649 HIV cases in the state, of which 451 resulted in AIDS-related deaths.

Dr Adeeba added that with proper access and sustained treatment, an individual could suppress HIV to a point where it could no longer be transmitted and thus eliminates the risk of passing the virus on to their intimate partner.

In its efforts to help Sabah end AIDS, MAF is holding the Red Ribbon Kota Kinabalu Gala Dinner on September 29 at Hilton Kota Kinabalu.

The gala will raise funds for the Sabah Health Access Programme (SHAPE) by MAF in partnership with the Sabah AIDS Awareness Group Association (SAGA).

SAGA is the leading non-governmental organisation in Sabah and is based in Sandakan while SHAPE addresses the socio-economic difficulties faced by HIV patients in rural Sabah, in particular their access to treatment at government healthcare facilities.

With free HIV treatment currently only available at government health clinics in central locations like Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan, HIV patients in the state’s rural areas have to take long, costly trips to seek treatment.

In a press statement, MAF stated that patients often have to fork out huge amounts of cash to pay for their overnight stays in town due to transportation schedule or safety reasons.

“Many of these patients are poverty-stricken and find the expenses too much to bear,” it said.

“Many have been forced to default their treatment resulting in AIDS-related deaths that could have been prevented.”

Under SHAPE, beneficiaries receive ether cash allowances of up to RM150 for each hospital visit and benefit from peer-led support groups, workshops and SAGA-facilitated counselling sessions.

The late former Sabah Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing and Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt was a key figure who supported the programme’s pilot project that was launched in Sandakan last year.

The programme not only saved the lives of 60 patients but also those living with chronic illness such as renal failure, thalassemia, coronary complications and haemophilia.

Due to an overwhelming need of such programmes, Sabah Minister of Health and People’s Well-being Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung and his assistant minister Norazlinah Arif have pledged to support MAF and SAGA to introduce SHAPE to patients in Semporna, Tawau and Lahad Datu in phases.

“The ministry is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of the people of Sabah regardless of, and especially if they are bereft of the means necessary to gain access to lifesaving medical treatment due to their socio-economic status,” Poon said.

“We look forward to the gala and the impact it will bring to the people of Sabah with the help of the funds raised by Malaysian AIDS Foundation.”

The expansion will be funded by the proceeds raised at the upcoming Red Ribbon Kota Kinabalu Gala.

MAF said the main objective is for the entire state of Sabah to have access to HIV treatment.

The Red Ribbon Kota Kinabalu Gala Dinner is poised to be East Malaysia’s social event of the year where songstress Dayang Nurfaizah will serenade guests at the black-tie affair.

Tables are priced at RM25,000 (Diamond), RM10,000 (Platinum) and RM5,000 (Gold).

For enquiries, contact Hasrul at 013-9383871 or Pravin at 012-7837853.

All purchases are tax exempted.