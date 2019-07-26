Another dish has been boba-ed: This time a Sabah restaurant ramen gets online attention

Fancy a double serving of tapioca pearls? — Picture from Facebook/imagoshoppingmall

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — From boba pizzas to boba hotpot, Malaysian eateries can’t seem to resist adding chewy tapioca pearls to savoury dishes.

Ramen is the latest meal to get the bubble tea treatment courtesy of Japanese restaurant chain Ochado.

Only available at Ochado Sabah outlets, adventurous foodies in East Malaysia can now enjoy a bowl which comes with tapioca pearls, noodles, crabsticks, and a choice of miso or spicy broth.

In a Facebook post, Ochado Sabah claims that customers will “fall in love” with the rather odd combination of boba pearls and noodles.

Their creation has caused a sharp divide among Malaysians, with some expressing keen curiosity while others didn't hesitate to show their disgust.

“How can you mix savoury with sweet? Are you kidding me?” wrote Jack Kwa.

“The end of humanity is here,” said PS Chuah.

Bubble tea has been at the centre of public health discussions after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad urged Malaysians to stop chugging the sugar-laden beverage.

Dietitians from Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara say that a serving of tapioca pearls can add another 156 calories to the sweet beverage.

With the newly-implemented sugar tax, Dzulkefly hopes that a possible hike in boba prices can help curb the ongoing craze and push Malaysians to make healthier diet decisions, Astro Awani reported.