Social media users help Form Five Kuching girl who stopped schooling due to lack of funds

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Help is slowly trickling in for a Form Five student in Kuching, Sarawak after a tweet of her having to stop schooling due to lack of funds went viral.

Asfaridah Umar, who tweeted under @asfanafiey94, had taken to social media platform with the hashtag #kamibantu to seek help for Nurhanifah Mohd Fadillah, who was forced to stop schooling although she will be sitting for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) this year.

Mohon share. Perluaskan kuasa viral anda utk bantu mereka pic.twitter.com/vJrVV1fG5m — Asfaridah Umar (@asfanafiey94) July 20, 2019

While many had offered to donate funds to the girl, Voon Lip Sheng (@Lipsheng) wanted to sponsor Nurhanifah's stationary.

In a series of tweets, Asfaridah shared that Nurhanifah stopped schooling as her father did not have money to buy petrol for their vehicle to send her to school.

“She tried walking to school but the distance from her house to school is just too far,” she wrote.

To show Nurhanifah's determination to study, Asfaridah said her room was full of notes and there was also a study timetable.

“She said it’s her routine, she will study from morning with the books that she has,” tweeted Asfaridah, adding that Nurhanifah wrote on mahjong paper and her pens had since run out of ink.

Korang tgok ni. Siap ada jdual belajar, Target SPM. Tgok noted yg dia tulis tuu. Perghhh. sebak wehh. Dh la tulisan lawa, kalah akuu pic.twitter.com/Kh2YjxVy6U — Asfaridah Umar (@asfanafiey94) July 20, 2019

Asfaridah tweet had been retweeted 15,300 times and received 5,974 likes.