Modern relationship milestones for Malaysian millennials

Unsure if you’re ready to take the big leap yet? ― Picture via Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, July 19 ― Everyone has a list of important milestones in their life, many of which are just as important as exchanging vows.

Whether it be buying your first car or putting down a deposit on your first home, eventually getting hitched comes with indicators of “success” in a relationship before eventually leading to the nuptials.

What defining moments in your relationship have you potentially overlooked?

There are many things that people consider to be milestones within building a relationship itself, and here’s Malay Mail’s list of what matters, some of which may not be “traditional” requirements.

Sharing passwords

It may not seem like a big leap in your relationship, but you’d be surprised at how something so simple can mean so much.

Being able to share your passwords with your partner is a big deal ― it’s all about trust.

A level of privacy is understandable of course, don’t just give them your ATM password right away, but even passwords for social media or a Netflix account, for example, will make your partner feel like they can trust you even more because you are not hiding anything from them.

So, if you are comfortable enough to share your password with your partner, the two of you are heading in the right direction.

Just make sure to delete your search history first (just kidding!).

Pulling through after having your first “big fight”

Getting into fights is normal in any relationship, but the important thing is to not let it ruin the relationship completely. ― Picture via Pexels.com

Yes, fights.

Having heated arguments and nasty fights are a normal thing.

When two people care so much about one another, things can escalate quickly.

But for many Malaysians, getting through these “nasty” episodes is a big part of getting to know each other better and showing signs of maturity in the relationship, especially after your first big fight.

It’s not that you have to kiss and make up immediately, but eventual and total reconciliation after your first fight is very important, as it will set the tone for how you and your partner manage future fights.

Sharing a phone plan

Here’s something that might seem a little unorthodox ― sharing a phone plan.

I know what you’re thinking, how is that a milestone in your relationship?

For many sharing a phone plan proves to be a great, low-risk commitment to gauge how well you work with your partner, especially if finances are involved and can even be considered a “small milestone” itself.

Meeting the parents

Moving in with your partner before marriage isn’t really a common practice in Asian culture.

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time arguably is, and probably the biggest moment one could experience in a relationship.

Your pits will be sweating rivers, for obvious reasons, as you try to make a good first impression, just try not to take a page out of Greg Focker’s book when you Meet the Parents.

Travelling together

A journey of discovery in just being together. ― Picture via Pexels.com

Last but not least, has to be travelling.

Yes, it’s mostly fun because you’re exploring an unfamiliar place together, but it also has its fair share of stressful situations too.

Getting lost in the middle of nowhere, losing your wallet or missing your flight.

These kinds of stressful encounters can be a real eye-opener for many, as you learn new things about your partner and how they handle stressful situations.

So, as you can see, milestones are not always the “big moments” that we believe them to be, as they can also be the seemingly insignificant small achievements in a relationship like sharing a phone plan or making up after your first fight.

*This article is brought to you by Maxis.