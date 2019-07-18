How ‘cannabis beauty’ went mainstream

Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate is part of a trend for CBD beauty products. — Kiehl’s/AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 18 — Cannabis is fast becoming the mainstream beauty ingredient of the moment.

American Eagle Outfitters is set to launch a line of hemp-derived, CBD-infused personal care products from the label Green Growth Brands this October, it has announced. The products, which will go on sale in almost 500 stores and online, include lotions, muscle balms and aromatherapy items developed exclusively for the fashion retailer.

June also saw Abercrombie & Fitch expand its partnership with Green Growth Brands to sell Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy products, including lip balms and sugar scrubs, in more than 160 of its stores.

In March, the US department store Barneys New York opened “The High End”, an in-house concept shop featuring luxury cannabis lifestyle and wellness products, at its Beverly Hills flagship store, in partnership with the upscale Los Angeles-based cannabis company Beboe. Neiman Marcus announced the addition of multiple CBD products to its beauty department in January, as part of its ‘”Trending Beauty” initiative, explaining: “Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular, and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty.” Wellness products containing CBD SKU producers can also be found on the shelves of Walgreens and Sephora.

Meanwhile, multiple mainstream cosmetics brands such as Milk Makeup, Origins and Kiehl’s have all been tapping into the trend with recent launches that cover everything from CBD-infused lip balm to moisturiser. Whatever your position on CBD cosmetics, it looks like the beauty industry is feeling the high. — AFP-Relaxnews