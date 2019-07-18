Cardi B debuts magical nails in new Reebok campaign (VIDEO)

US rapper Cardi B at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 18 — Cardi B has tied her Reeboks on again for a surreal new fashion campaign.

The sportswear giant has unveiled Nails, a new short film featuring the superstar rapper, a crew of beauty-shop regulars, and the label’s Reebok’s Club C Vintage sneaker.

The film starts with Cardi chatting in the beauty salon before it takes a surreal twist involving her vibrant manicure, which quickly becomes out-of-control.

“Working with Cardi on Nails, we aimed to create a moment that is authentic to Cardi while breaking convention and doing something more engaging than a typical celebrity cameo,” said Inga Stenta, Senior Director, Reebok Global Marketing, in a statement. “We took a different path putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner, by spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way.”

The video is that latest instalment in Reebok’s ongoing “Sport the Unexpected” campaign, which aims to shine a spotlight on risk-takers.

Grammy Award-winning Cardi was first tapped by Reebok to be an official brand ambassador last November. She is the latest in a string of famous faces to have worked with the sportswear label over the past few years, including Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and popstar Ariana Grande.

To watch Nails, see below: