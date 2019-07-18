Bra-zen pervy thief: Subang Jaya man caught on camera trying to steal bra hung out to dry (VIDEO)

Screengrab of the 'underwear thief' caught on camera by a resident in SS 15 Subang Jaya. — YouTube/SubangJayaEcho image

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — A man has been caught on camera, getting creative trying to steal a bra from a washing line on the second floor of a house in SS15 in Subang Jaya.

The video which is a recording by a neighbour of the intended victim, has been circulated on all social media platforms for several days now including community news page, SJ Echo.

The suspect can clearly be seen walking loitering in the backlane of a terrace house, cautiously surveying his surroundings, even peeking into the kitchen windows of the terrace house to see if anyone is home.

The incident on July 12 between 2pm and 3pm, saw the man climb on a ledge of a cooking gas chamber in the alley, while using a long pipe or stick to try and unhook the bra off the hanger.

A shout from the neighbour surprises the pervy thief, who cooly walks away.

The video has since been handed over to the authorities in hopes of identifying the suspect.