Outdoor adventure company does its part to clean up environment with the Asher

The Nomad Adventure team and the waste disposal system called the Asher. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 16 — After several failed attempts to get local authorities to clean up the rubbish in several villages in Gopeng failed, outdoor adventure company Nomad Adventure decided to take matters into its own hands.

It invested in a waste disposal system and has placed it at Kampung Chulek, Gopeng.

Nomad Adventure founder Chan Yuen Li said the company aspires to make Kampung Chulek and its surrounding villages the first zero waste kampung in the country.

Chan said the villages in Gopeng are not provided with waste disposal services.

Sungai Kampar is the most convenient dumping ground for villagers who have no waste disposal system.

“So either they go to the nearest dustbin that is located about 15 minutes away at Gopeng town to throw their waste, or do as most villagers do, and dispose their rubbish in the jungle or river.

“Everyone has their own secret site to throw their rubbish,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chan said when the company started operating at the village in 2003, it tried many ways to get waste disposed responsibly.

After several attempts and options, a chance encounter with a friend who works in an environmental non-governmental organisation later introduced Chan to the Asher, which was invented by a Malaysian.

“It uses pyrolisis to turn plastic, paper, organic waste and household rubbish into ash,” she said, adding that the machine operates without external energy source.

“It generates its own power via solar panels,” she noted.

Ash produced by the Asher can be used as fertiliser or bricks and pavers.

Chan said there are two types of Ashers.

The Asher was invented by a Malaysian.

“We got one that can fit two tonnes of waste while another type is capable of holding four tonnes.”

Chan said the emissions of the Asher was less than that of a car.

“It can operate between 80kg and 100kg per cycle and each cycle can be completed in 30 minutes,” said Chan.

While the Asher had its soft launch over the weekend, Chan said the challenge now was to get the villagers to accept the technology.

“For years, they have been throwing rubbish everywhere. We will need time to change their mindset and behaviour.”

To catch a glimpse of the Asher and what it can do for the environment, head on over to the Earth Camp at Kampung Chulek.

For details, email [email protected] or surf to the Nomad Adventure Facebook page.