Lil Wayne is American Eagle’s new designer

Lil Wayne performing during the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 15 — Rapper Lil Wayne is turning to fashion design for American Eagle.

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star has been snapped up by the apparel label to create a 25-piece back-to-school collection launching on August 10, reports WWD. The collection, dubbed “AE x Young Money”, will span t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, socks, underwear, hats and jeans, incorporating colourful tie-dye motifs throughout, and skate decks to boot.

“We designed the AE x Young Money collection with purpose and pride,” the rapper, who released his ‘Tha Carter V’ album last September, told WWD. “Whether it’s my music or my style, I have always used both as an outlet for creativity and to live my truth — without apologies. American Eagle gets it. The brand celebrates individuality and to me that’s something I want to be a part of.”

American Eagle has been tapping into the music scene lately — last summer, the brand unveiled a “Make Moves Video” campaign that showcased its customers going about daily life in their AE Ne(X)t Level jeans, as well as a digital series featuring some of Universal Music Group’s hottest emerging music artists in their favourite AE denims, with rising stars Bea Miller, Bibi Bourelly and Jade Bird all featuring.

Lil Wayne is the latest in a string of recording artists landing major fashion contracts. In May, the rapper and singer Lil Nas X teamed up with Wrangler on a limited-edition collection featuring imagery from his hit song Old Town Road, while the rapper Quavo joined forces with BoohooMAN to create a ready-to-wear collection that went on sale in April.

The full AE x Young Money collection will be unveiled on July 30, before rolling out online and in stores in August. — AFP-Relaxnews