Mattel unveils limited edition David Bowie Barbie doll

David Bowie in concert at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1973. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 12 ― A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled yesterday by toymaker Mattel to honour the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single Space Oddity.

The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

“In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire,” Mattel said in introducing the US$50 doll.

It added that the collectible was a tribute to “the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll.”

The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single Space Oddity was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's epic film 2001, which was released a year earlier.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency's only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology. ― AFP-Relaxnews