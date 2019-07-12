Kate Moss, Lewis Hamilton to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld with white shirt project

The late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience at the end of Fendi's 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 5, 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 12 — Yesterday, the Karl Lagerfeld house announced the launch of “A Tribute to Karl: The White Shirt Project”, a new initiative to honour the iconic German couturier’s legacy, who died February 19. Personalities who had close ties to the designer, such as Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, and Lewis Hamilton, were invited to contribute their personal interpretation of Karl Lagerfeld’s classic crisp white shirt.

While Lagerfeld asked that no commemorations or official ceremony be carried out, it seems almost impossible for the fashion world, let alone his friends and collaborators, not to honour his memory and legacy through a number of projects and events. Following the tribute evening held by the Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi and Chanel brands at Paris’s Grand Palais on June 20, 2019, and Fendi’s homage runway show in Rome in early July, a creative tribute project is about to see the light of day.

The designer’s namesake brand has unveiled “A Tribute to Karl: The White Shirt Project”, an initiative overseen by the house’s style advisor Carine Roitfeld. The project’s modus operandi is to invite the couturier’s friends to reinterpret one of Lagerfeld’s most cherished basics: The crisp white shirt.

Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports that Delevingne, Tommy Hilfiger, Alessandro Michele, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss, Diane Kruger, Hamilton, Sébastien Jondeau, and Takashi Murakami will be among the personalities who will take part in the project.

All of the creations designed by the project’s guests will be unveiled in September at Paris Fashion Week. The limited-edition runs will retail €777 (RM3,597) a piece, and profits will be donated to the “Sauver la Vie” foundation, which funds medical research. — AFP-Relaxnews