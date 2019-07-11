Revlon unveils new lipstick collection inspired by ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Revlon introduces ‘The Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection’. — Revlon/AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 11 — Beauty brand Revlon is taking cues from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with its latest lipstick launch.

The cosmetics giant has unveiled “The Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection”, a limited-edition line created in collaboration with the Amazon Original series.

The collection features two curated “Super Lustrous Lipstick” sets, starring the brand’s signature moisturising product. The first set, “Take The Stage Reds”, comprises three bold shades — “Fire & Ice”, “Certainly Red” and “Cherries in the Snow” — which featured in season one of the show. The second set, “Stand-Up Nudes”, includes three universally flattering nudes dubbed “Pink Truffle”, “Blushing Mauve” and “Rum Raisin”.

The collection, which will launch exclusively on Amazon.com just in time for National Lipstick Month, is a natural partnership, given Revlon’s strong heritage as a colour cosmetics brand and the importance given to the beauty looks on the show, which is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Revlon isn’t the only beauty brand taking inspiration from TV screens recently. The vegan and cruelty-free label HipDot Studios is poised to release a SpongeBob SquarePants makeup collection later this month, while Urban Decay unveiled a limited-edition Game of Thrones collection back in April. — AFP-Relaxnews