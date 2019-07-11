Millie Bobby Brown and Converse unveil playful new collection

English actress Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood May 18, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 11 — Millie Bobby Brown is putting her own style stamp on a footwear staple this summer — and she wants fashion fans to get involved, too.

The Stranger Things star has teamed up with Converse on a new line of customisable Chuck Taylor All Stars that is set to launch this today.

According to Converse, the new collaboration, which is dubbed “Millie By You”, “highlights Millie’s love for the ocean and its animals as well as DIY fashion”.

“You’ll get to create a custom pair of Chucks with prints, colours, and materials curated by Millie,” the brand explains on Instagram, where it has shared a series of behind-the scenes photos and videos of the actress modelling her various designs, which span whale motifs and preppy, joyful colourways. The star was heavily invested in the design process, saying: “To choose the colours and material and print for the shoes was really specific and special to me.”

Shoppers will be able to choose from 10 different prints and colours, reports HelloGiggles, in addition to customising other details such as eyelets and logos to suit their own tastes.

British star Brown has appeared in Converse campaigns in the past, but the launch marks her first major collection for the brand. The teenager has also amassed a wealth of fashion industry experience via campaigns for Calvin Klein and Moncler. — AFP-Relaxnews