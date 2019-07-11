Malaysian woman pulls epic prank on husband, books Hello Kitty-themed room for ‘boys trip’

Amy’s reaction to his wife’s prank was priceless. — Picture via Twitter/amymedusaa

PETALING JAYA, July 11 — A local photographer known as “Amy Medusa” couldn't figure out why his wife was giggling when asked if she had booked the hotel for a trip he had with a male friend.

Imagine his surprise when he opened the door to find his hotel room a tribute to the world’s favourite cartoon cat, Hello Kitty.

Bright pink curtains, a bed fit for a princess, and even Hello Kitty stickers on the toilet were just a few of the quirky features in the room at Melaka’s Fantasy Hotel.

Pictures of the girly abode and Amy's priceless reaction have gone viral on Twitter with more than 20,000 retweets so far.

Patut lah wife aku gelak gelak masa aku tanya hotel kat Melaka dah book belum. Rupanya hotel hello kitty dia booking, dah lah aku check in dengan member lelaki aku ni. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gdraSFnuMb — Amy Medusa (@amymedusaa) July 9, 2019

“Turns out she booked a Hello Kitty room, and I had to check in with my male buddy to boot,” he wrote.

The videographer also joked that the hotel ought to give him a free night’s stay for the promotion generated by his viral tweet.

Nak tidur pun tak takut sebab ada hello kitty teman. pic.twitter.com/VjMusUGc0G — Amy Medusa (@amymedusaa) July 9, 2019

Luckily, Amy and his companion took the prank into stride and they even snapped a few funny pictures with the many Hello Kitty props they had at hand.

The room seems like it would be a perfect fit for Hamidah Abdul Rahim, who previously made headlines for turning a Kuala Kangsar heritage house into a pink Hello Kitty-themed sanctuary.