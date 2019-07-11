‘Harper's Bazaar’ reveals plans to launch dedicated Italy country edition

‘Harper's Bazaar’ will launch into Italy with a dedicated digital country edition this fall and a print version in 2020. — AFP pic

ROME, July 11 — Fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar has announced plans to enter into the Italian market with a dedicated language version for the territory.

Launching as a digital-only title, the media company said it will debut an Italy version of the glossy this fall, with plans to unveil a printed edition in the second half of 2020.

Alan Prada, the former deputy editor in chief at Condé Nast-owned Vogue Italia, has been selected to helm the fresh edition and will take on the role of editor-in-chief of the title from September, in tandem with his position as creative director at Esquire — another title under Hearst's umbrella, which was launched in Italy in 2017 (via WWD).

Commenting on the move and Prada's appointment, Giacomo Moletto, chief executive officer of Hearst Italy and Western Europe said the seasoned fashion journalist is the “without a doubt the ideal person to bring Harper's Bazaar to Italy”.

Moletto added: “His international experience, knowledge of the fashion world and personal taste in spotting styles and trends are impeccable.” — AFP-Relaxnews