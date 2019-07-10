Victoria Beckham can’t wait for you to see her new beauty launch

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham at the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha March 27, 2019. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 10 — Victoria Beckham is poised to unveil a beautiful new project.

The fashion designer took to Instagram this week to tease what appears to be her new beauty line, via a flurry of images.

The ex-Spice Girl uploaded a video of herself revealing that she was on set shooting content for a new project, adding: “I am so, so excited, I cannot wait to share... I cannot believe it’s finally here. I’ve been working on this secret project for a long, long time.” She captioned the post: “#VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Coming soon, I’m so excited!!”

Beckham also posted a photo of the behind-the-scenes prep for the shoot, featuring herself sat in the beauty chair sporting some shiny black under-eye patches, as well as an image that showed her having her hair and makeup done. She also published a photo taken with her daughter Harper that showed her sporting a sophisticated navy blue eyeshadow.

The British designer, who heads up a successful eponymous ready-to-wear label, first confirmed her plans to step into the beauty business in February. Although the details of the launch have been kept under wraps, she told WWD that she wanted to offer “must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness,” and hinted in a Facebook Live interview that she was working on makeup, skincare and fragrance.

Makeup buffs will be expecting big things from brand Beckham beauty, given the creative’s extensive experience in the area. The star has previously teamed up twice (in 2016 and 2017) with the makeup giant Estee Lauder on collaborative makeup collections inspired by her own beauty routine and travels. ― AFP-Relaxnews