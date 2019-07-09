Weekend of magic for more than 1,000 guests at MRCB Land’s Carnival Fun-Tasia

Actors put on an exciting show to liven up the carnival’s atmosphere. — Picture courtesy of MRCB Land

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — More than 1,000 merrymakers got to revel in an exciting two-day carnival celebration courtesy of MRCB Land.

The event, dubbed Carnival Fun-Tasia, was held in honour of the property developer’s customers at its newly completed mixed-use development, VIVO Residences and SOHO at 9 Seputeh Condominium.

Actors donned elaborate costumes and delivered energetic performances that transported guests into a fantasy world throughout the weekend.

A myriad of games like skeeball and balloon darts were also set up to amuse younger audiences.

In true carnival fashion, guests were seen carrying cotton candy as they explored the property’s Promenade Boulevard, a beautiful three-acre park that is now the key attraction of 9 Seputeh Condominium.

A giant elephant coin bank topped off the event’s list of visual spectacles, standing at 12 feet tall and holding the record for Largest Animal Coin Bank in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Carnival-goers donated generously to the coin bank which was placed there by Yayasan MRCB to raise funds for the needy.

Guests got to take part in the fun and games throughout the two-day celebration. — Picture courtesy of MRCB Land

In his welcoming speech, MRCB Land chief executive officer Raymond Cheah thanked customers for supporting the company and inspiring them to reach new heights.

“Carnival Fun-Tasia is organised as part of our customer engagement initiative in conjunction with the completion of VIVO Residences and SOHO.

“It is our way to express our gratitude as well as a great opportunity for us to bond and engage with our customers.

“We take great pride in 9 Seputeh. Towering into the skyline of timeless Old Klang Road, the elegant 9 Seputeh is set to raise the bar as the epicentre of renewed vibrancy and excitement to the vicinity,” he said in a press release.

MRCB Land chief executive officer Raymond Cheah (in white) with the MRCB Land team at the launch of Carnival Fun-Tasia at 9 Seputeh Condominium. — Picture courtesy of MRCB Land

The carnival also saw the unveiling of the MRCB Land VIP Customer Loyalty Programme which rewards property owners with a membership that brings exclusive privileges.

Retail discounts, property promotions, and exclusive invitations are just some of the perks members can enjoy with the loyalty programme.