Stella McCartney unveils psychedelic collection inspired by The Beatles

Stella McCartney x The Beatles ‘All Together Now’ fur-free fur coat. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 9 ― Stella McCartney has unveiled a special new collection that is heavily influenced by her personal childhood, family prints ― and her father's iconic band The Beatles.

The “All Together Now” range is inspired in particular by the iconic Beatles' film Yellow Submarine and spans clothing for women, men and children, all of which feature playful graphics, motifs and slogans inspired by classic Beatles songs. Key pieces include a multi-coloured oversized “All You Need is Love” sweater and a faux fur coat that features vivid swirls of scarlet, violet, green and mustard.

Menswear in the Stella McCartney x The Beatles collection also includes vibrant shirts decorated with pop-art portraits of members of the Beatles ― John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison ― and intricately decorated patchwork coats, such as a black wool military coat embellished with Beatles memorabilia badges and patches all over.

In a further nod to Yellow Submarine, a nautical utility theme also features heavily throughout the pieces, with punk zipper details, workwear pockets, and statement workwear boots punctuating the collection, as well as a landscape from the iconic “Pepperland” scene from the Yellow Submarine which has been digitally-printed on an organic cotton poplin shirt.

Rounding out the line is an oversized checked blazer and a blue sweatshirt with a cartoon of a yellow submarine embroidered onto it.

Commenting on the inspiration behind her latest designs, McCartney said she was moved by a screening she attended with family and friends for the digital relaunch of Yellow Submarine last year on its 50th anniversary.

“It affected me in a way I just wasn't expecting,” she outlined. “Especially this idea of connecting people and bringing people together ― politically this message has never been more relevant. So, I came out and I was like ‘I have to do something.'“

Pieces from the new range were first spotted at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 30 when pop singer Billie Eilish wore a custom two-piece featuring the designer's name printed down the side. The T-shirt and shorts co-ord featured several gaudy cartoons, including one of a blue monster character bearing yellow teeth. ― AFP-Relaxnews