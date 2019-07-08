WOWComm 2019 aims to educate Malaysians on zero-waste

WOWComm 2019 is dedicated to saving the planet with part of its proceeds being contributed to selected green non-governmental organisations like WWF and Zero Waste Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Come October 8th, Malaysia and the region will witness its first ever conference to implement zero-waste.

Workshops of the World Communicate 2019 (WOWComm 2019) is a meeting of minds to transform the way we communicate and accentuate the way and manner in which we do our business.

With sustainability at the forefront, WOWComm 2019 is dedicated to saving the planet with part of its proceeds being contributed to selected green non-governmental organisations like WWF and Zero Waste Malaysia.

“No matter what the theme of your conference is, and in this case, communication and business transformation, it should always be inspired by sustainability.

“When you put sustainability at the forefront, you will flourish for a long time, you will be able to earn a living from healing the planet, rather than destroying it,” says Anne Edwards, WOWComm 2019 organising chairman.

On WOWComm 2019 being the first zero-waste event in Malaysia and South-east Asia, Edwards says the fact that this is the first, is in itself a challenge.

“We need to change mindsets, which is in fact the theme of our conference, to change the way we communicate and the way we do business.”

“Hence changing the way in which we organise events which more often than not, create heaps of wastage,” she added.

With Zero Waste Malaysia as the conference’s advisor, WOWComm 2019 will implement guidelines on how to prevent the accumulation of waste through redesigning and upcycling the resources to its optimum capacity.

WOWComm 2019 will be launched by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change YB Yeo Bee Yin is also expected to be present.

“WOWcomm 2019 could not have come at a better time as Pakatan Harapan sets out to encourage effective communication and embrace sustainability in its policies,” says Anwar.

Onboard to awe the crowd are electrifying speakers who are all experts in their own right including business builder and former Air Asia X CEO Azran Osman Rani, Green Entrepreneur and notably the greenest man on the planet Matthias Gelber, media personalities Freda Liu of BFM 89.9 and Astro Awani’s Kamarul Bahrin Haron.

Liu will enthrall the crowd with her talk on “Why social enterprise can be a win-win scenario for your company’s future” whilst Kamarul shares his take on how to face the media.

Sharing his insight on how to make the topic of environment sexy for the media is Malay Mail Editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan and Rootwommers CEO Camelia Tan Sri Yaacob who will impart important tips on business networking.

Tickets are priced at RM250 for Day 1, RM150 for Day 2, RM400 for a two-day pass, RM350 per pax for two to five people, RM300 each for more than 5 pax and early birds get the chance to purchase at 5 per cent less (early bird ends on August 19). Go to: http://gowowcomm.com/ and register now.

WOWComm 2019 is organised by Anne Edwards & Company and co-organized by Fine Concept & Creation, with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), Bernama and Malay Mail as partners.