Pandora debuts limited-edition Lion King capsule collection for film fans

The Disney charm depicting Mufasa explaining to Simba about The Circle of Life, in Pandora Shine by Pandora. — Picture courtesy of Disney x Pandora

NEW YORK, July 8 — Jewellery brand Pandora has unleashed a collection of limited-edition Lion King-themed charms in celebration of the film reboot, coming soon to cinemas around the world.

The upcoming movie — a live-action adaptation of the iconic 1994 animated film — is set to hit cinemas July 19 in North America and now, international customers of the brand can accessorise in tandem with the brand’s exclusive Lion King Collection.

The line, which embodies numerous themes in the film — such as bravery, empowerment, strength, wisdom, and friendship — includes a selection of bracelets and charms crafted from silver and Pandora Shine, with these values represented in various ways throughout the pieces.

Designed to be worn separately or layered to create a unique look, each of the inspiring scenes depicted in the series aims to capture the spirit of the story and special moments featuring some of the star characters: Such as when Mufasa explains to Simba about The Circle of Life; Rafiki’s drawing of Simba; and the iconic trio of friends Simba, Timon and Pumba.

The Pandora X Disney The Lion King collection is available now at Pandora stores nationwide and online via Pandora.com. — AFP-Relaxnews