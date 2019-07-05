London set to inaugurate its first elevated linear park this week

The Tide is located on Greenwich Peninsula, which is dubbed London's new creative hub. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 ― The Tide, set to be inaugurated on July 5, will be located in the new creative neighbourhood of Greenwich Peninsula alongside the river Thames.

This cultural linear park, conceived as a “destination for art, design, and well-being,” will feature timber-decked bridges surrounded by native trees and natural vegetation.

Nine-meter-high elevated walkways will connect to a five-kilometre-long loop, where visitors can relax in a jetty garden or grab a bite on a giant outdoor picnic table.

The park, designed by architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, will also present a collection of public art by British artists, including installations by Damien Hirst and Anthony Gormley.

Hirst's sculptures “Hydra & Kali” and “Mermaid,” which were both included in his 2017 exhibition “Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable,” will be on view in The Tide. More artworks from the artist will later be installed.

Pop artist Allen Jones has also been commissioned to create a site-specific installation, known as “Head in Wind.” The red eight-meter-high sculpture was designed to be seen from above, inviting visitors to interact with the sculpture from a new perspective.

London-based artist Morag Myerscough has also created a boldly coloured installation, “Siblings,” that will be on view under the elevated walkway of The Tide.

The first kilometre of the park will be unveiled during Turning Tides Festival, which will run over the first two weekends of July (5-7 and 12-14).

The free event will include performances by Laura Mvula, Oumou Sangare and LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink.

Yoko Ono's “Wishing Tree” participatory art project will also be on show, as well as conceptual artist GERONIMO's new large-scale installation of 25 water droplets.

On July 6 and 13, Morning Glory will host an early-morning rave party during which guests can partake in yoga classes and gong bath sessions.

Additional information about The Tide, as well as tickets for Turning Tides Festival, are available at https://www.greenwichpeninsula.co.uk/the-tide/. ― AFP-Relaxnews