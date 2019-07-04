Kylie Minogue, Justin Bieber and the music stars taking over the beauty industry

Kylie Minogue attends the Spring-Summer 2018 Haute Couture Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris January 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 4 — The beauty world is looking distinctly musical this summer, if its latest wave of recruits is anything to go by. We round up the singers making waves in the industry right now.

Kylie Minogue

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue entered the beauty area recently with the launch of a five-piece “Kylie” makeup line. The series — which comprises a nourishing lip oil, a glitter lip gloss, a highlighter, lip and cheek tint and a trio of eyeshadows in metallic finishes — was unveiled days ago, to coincide with the singer’s upcoming album Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.

John Legend

Crooner John Legend made an unusual beauty move last month when he popped up in the “Bare Skin Chat” web series from the prestige skincare brand SK-II. The musician joined James Corden in an episode that saw him unveil “Oh Pitera”, an original love song and music video dedicated to the brand’s signature “Pitera Essence” skincare product.

Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa is set to make her mark on the cosmetics industry as the latest ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beaute. The star, who was appointed the role in June, is poised to front the luxury label’s upcoming women’s fragrance, whose name remains a mystery for now.

Justin Bieber

Megastar Justin Bieber surprised fans back in May with the news that he had joined forces with Schmidt’s Naturals on a natural deodorant. The product, which will reportedly be called “Here + Now”, is slated for release in the fall.

Cher

In May, iconic singer Cher announced that she was making a move on the fragrance industry, with the launch of her first perfume since 1987. The scent, which is slated for release in the fall, will be called “Eau de Couture by Cher” and features notes of bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vetiver. — AFP-Relaxnews