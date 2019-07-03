Kind Bukit Jalil resident buys petrol for stranded father, daughter on motorbike

Even in a rush, the good Samaritan went out of his way to lend a hand to two fellow Malaysians. ― Picture from Twitter/@belldybala_

PETALING JAYA, July 3 ― In times of desperation, help can come from anywhere and anyone.

Nurul Nabillah Najwa took to social media to share a heartwarming story about a kind man who offered to help her and her father when their motorcycle ran out of fuel.

Nabillah was on her way home with her dad from a job interview last week in Bukit Jalil when they found themselves stranded on the roadside after his motorcycle ran out of fuel.

As the two waited by a bus stop next to Anggun Apartment in Bukit Jalil to figure out their next move on whether they should push her father’s bike to the next petrol kiosk, a resident from the apartment rushed out of his car to ask them what had happened.

“So, a Chinese uncle approached us,” Nabillah wrote, using the common Malaysian salutation for an older man.

“He was rushing from his apartment to his car and parked at the same bus stop. He asked Dad what happened!! My father explained to him. The uncle offered to buy petrol even though he was in a rush. My father handed him some money and he said, ‘Wait till after I’ve bought it’,”

Nabillah told the story under her Twitter handle @belldybala_.

The good Samaritan then asked the father and daughter to wait for 10 minutes, after which he returned with a barrel filled with RM7 worth of petrol.

“My dad gave him RM5 and the man said ‘It’s okay, I help you today, someone else will help me next time’,” she wrote, accompanied by a two-second clip capturing the exchange between her father and the kind stranger who came to their aid.

Uncle tu siap ckp" tnggu dlm 10mins aaa". After 10mins uncle tu pun smpai bwk tong mnyak weh. Sbb yela abah aku tkde botol spare. Kalau ikut tong full minyk utk tank rm7 centu la. Ayah aku hulur balik rm5. Dia ckp "takpayah2 saya tolong you hari ini nanti org tolong saya punyaa" pic.twitter.com/O0Fbzm61gW — Nebulaaa 🥀 (@belldybala_) June 27, 2019

Nabillah said after she and her father got on the bike, he told her, “Maybe our previous good deeds of helping others paid off today.”

The grateful Twitter user said what she witnessed between her father and the Chinese man was the best thing that happened in her day.

“Dad took the trouble to ferry me to my interview and the uncle went out of his way to buy petrol so we both could go home.

“So many cars and bikes that passed us by but it was the uncle who offered himself. Thank you, uncle,” Nabillah wrote.