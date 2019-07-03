Armani Prive sends pastel rainbow gliding down Paris runway

Models present creations by Giorgio Armani during the Women’s Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris July 2, 2019. ― AFP pic

PARIS, July 3 — Gems, tulle, rainbow feathers and sparkling details illuminated the runway in Giorgio Armani Prive’s dreamy haute couture collection yesterday.

Unfurling in the Petit Palais exhibition hall in Paris, the Italian designer’s show featured intricate, feminine looks in shades of pastel —shown off by models who twirled three times in the runway in the whimsical display.

The collection hinted at the past with the gelled, waved hairstyles of the 1920s, fascinator-inspired headpieces and playful polka-dots — while rooting itself firmly in the present with totally transparent tops and skirts.

American actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were among celebrity guests at the show by one of the movie industry’s favourite red carpet designers.

Eighty-four-year-old Armani also presented dusty rose, baby blue and light jade versions of his familiar tailored jackets and accessory-heavy looks, while texture was given by pieces woven with flashing gemstones and pearls.

The final look featured a billowing layered skirt in rainbow hues with a black bandeau and a layer of shimmering lace that covered it in its entirety.

The 82-piece Autumn/Winter collection marks the veteran designer’s 30th haute couture collection.

Still owned and led by Armani himself, the Armani Group is two years into a series of internal restructuring initiatives, streamlining its portfolio into three labels.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week ends tomorrow with a haute jewellery show. Valentino, a classic in the haute couture world, hits the runway tonight. — Reuters