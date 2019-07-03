AirAsia serves up special Thai-inspired chicken burger, proceeds to support ending AIDS

The INSPI(RED) Burger is created by New York-based Thai celebrity chef Hong Thaimee. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia has unveiled its latest inflight meal, the INSPI(RED) Burger in support to end AIDS.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with non-profit organisation (RED).

Created by New York-based (RED) chef ambassador Hong Thaimee, the burger is inspired by Hong’s Northern Thai roots and features a chicken patty infused with Thai staples of fish sauce, kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass.

It is garnished with a zesty nam prik noom mayo (green chilli mayonnaise), shredded purple cabbage and tomato sandwiched between a red beetroot bun.

Ten per cent of sales from every INSPI(RED) Burger will be channelled to the Global Fund for HIV/AIDS testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programmes in the Asean region.

“As a Thai chef based in New York, I wanted to combine the best of both worlds — Thai flavours and the classic all-American burger — to make a meal that would be easy for the airline passengers to enjoy.

“Since I started my culinary journey, it’s been my mission and passion to bring Thai food to a wider audience, and it’s exciting to think that I can introduce the flavours of my hometown of Chiang Mai to the eight million guests who fly with AirAsia monthly,” Hong said in a statement.

(RED) Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Lotito added that the burger was not only a delicious option for passengers but brought awareness to the fight against AIDS and also helped raise funds for HIV/AIDS programmes in this region.

“Having started her culinary career later in life, Chef Hong was a latecomer to the field, but with hard work and sheer determination she carved out her own space and made a name for herself, much like AirAsia has.

“With our common ‘dare to dream’ mindset and shared heritage, working with Chef Hong felt like an ideal marriage of two Asean personalities in support of the region,” said AirAsia Group Head of Brand Rudy Khaw.

The INSPI(RED) Burger is available for pre-booking at a promotional price of RM10 and comes with a complimentary drink.

It is available on all AirAsia flights except those operated by AirAsia India (carrier code I5) and AirAsia Japan (DJ).