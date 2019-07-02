Facebook post of letter found with abandoned newborn baby gets sympathy

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned on the staircase of a house in Kota Belud. — Picture via Facebook/Irranun-peace

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 – A newborn baby boy was found abandoned on the staircase of a house in Kota Belud on June 30.

And his mother left a note asking the house owner to look after her child whom she had named Yusof.

The photographs of the note and baby was subsequently highlighted on Facebook by a user called Irranun Peace, which saw hundreds of people praying for the baby and wishing him a blessed life ahead.

Irranun Peace later shared an update on Facebook saying that the baby is currently being under the care of the Welfare Department.

Photos of the baby in the hospital were also shared in the comment section.

The note said that the baby was born a day before and had not drunk a drop of milk since his birth.

“I, as the mother, have failed to look after Yusuf.

“Since he was born (June 29), he has not had milk. Let Yusuf stay with you madam,” it reads.

The mother also wrote that she was unable to take the child for vaccination, buy infant formula, diapers or anything for her baby, and that she was not capable of raising the child.

She then ended he letter admitting that she has failed to care for Yusof.

“Yusof has been very thirsty and hungry since early morning,” she wrote.

According to the New Straits Times, district police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abdullah confirmed the incident and said the house owner only realised the baby’s presence at 5.30am on Sunday.

He said the woman then took the baby and note to the nearest police headquarters where a police report was filed at 8.54am.

Mohd Zaidi said the complainant claimed to have heard a baby crying and went out to check.

“However, there was no mention of mother’s name in the note,” he added.

Mohd Zaidi also noted that the baby appeared to be in good health and no injury was found on him.

“Nonetheless, police have sent the complainant and baby to the district hospital to undergo DNA test to determine their relationship, if any,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for child abandonment.