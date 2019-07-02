Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg praises Lean In Malaysia for female empowerment initiatives

Sandberg is the founder of the Lean In Foundation, a non-profit that sparked a global movement to help women achieve their career goals. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has given the thumbs-up to Lean In Malaysia (LIM) for championing women in the workplace.

The group’s co-president Daisy Ng said that Sandberg reached out via email to thank them for their hard work after reading about their diversity and inclusion philosophy in a recent Malay Mail feature.

Sandberg’s words were especially meaningful as LIM is part of a global network stemming from the Lean In Foundation, a female empowerment movement spearheaded by the tech executive herself.

Ng said that the acknowledgment from Sandberg felt like a “punch-in-the-air kind of euphoria.”

“One of the first things we did (when we received the email) was to share it with the committee and the wider Lean In Malaysia circles.

“It feels great, but it is very Sheryl. We all know she is an extremely busy person but it is just like her to care and take a moment to show her appreciation or offer help,” she told Malay Mail.

Sandberg’s kudos is the latest in a string of achievements LIM has enjoyed so far this year.

Recently named Best Non-Profit Organisation at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018, the group is ready to work even harder at helping women achieve their career goals through activities like circle dialogues, masterclasses, and career programs.

The non-profit was co-founded by Abir Abdul Rahim and Sarah Chen back in 2015 and is now focused on working with companies to assist in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

LIM currently has several flagship programmes including the Lean In Career Programme, which provides women on a break from their career with the skills and confidence they need to re-enter the workforce, as well as the Unconference, an annual affair led by LIM head of programme Asmar Shahira Abdul Samad that gathers industry leaders to share their experiences with women.

