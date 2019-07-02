Check out Lonely Planet’s picks for Asia-Pacific’s top destinations in 2019

Margaret River in Australia’s South West tops Lonely Planet’s 2019 ‘Best in Asia-Pacific’ guide. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 2 — The tastemakers at Lonely Planet have compiled a ranking of the top destinations to visit in Asia-Pacific this year, giving top honours to Margaret River in Australia’s South West.

Not familiar with the area? Here’s the evocative language Lonely Planet uses to describe it:

“Take one look at Meelup Beach and you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life: the West Australian bush parts to reveal ocean the hue of a Bombay Sapphire bottle, which is typical of the coastline stretching from Margaret River to the state’s south. Beyond the sand, some of the country’s slickest wineries, breweries and restaurants lie between tracts of tall-tree forest and kangaroo-dotted farmland.”

Along with nature-based activities like surfing, whale-spotting and coastal hikes, the region also hosts food and culture festivals aplenty, adds LP, such as Gourmet Escape, Truffle Kerfuffle and Taste Great Southern.

New direct flight routes connecting London to Perth also make the region more readily accessible (after 17 hours anyway) for Europe-based travelers.

This year’s “Best in Asia-Pacific” guide is the fourth edition of the series, and features an edited list of the top 10 destinations to visit over the next 12 months. It’s also the first time the guide has been expanded to include Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

The guide includes sites ranging from primate-filled jungles to “mirage-like” lagoons.

Here are LP’s picks for 2019:

1. Margaret River & Southern WA, Australia

2. Shikoku, Japan

3. Bay of Islands & Northland, New Zealand

4. Singapore

5. The Cook Islands

6. Central Vietnam

7. Fiji

8. Palawan, Philippines

9. Beijing, China

10. Cambodia — AFP-Relacnews