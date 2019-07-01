Malaysian beauty product stockist denies animal abuse after testing product on snake (VIDEO)

The 'host' of the Facebook livestream known as Siti Jamumall who tested products on a snake, has been called out before for going 'blackface' in 'testing' products. — Image from Facebook/Jamumall

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Instagram has been the platform for many to peddle their products, but a beauty product stockist took it to herself to show her products work — on a snake.

The Facebook user known as “Kak Yui” from Negeri Sembilan, had livestreamed her promotion for a cosmetic product using the reptile in a video that has since gone viral across all social media platforms.

“The live video from jamumall.com was paid for by the head office to promote the product,” she told mStar, adding that the addition of the snake as a “model” was not planned.

She said coincidentally, “Siti Jamumall,” the woman in the video had “found” a snake, and tried it on the creature.

“So there was actually no plan to use the snake during the livestream.”

Social media users were furious, with singer Ernie Zakri leading the condemnation of the act.

This is so wrong ya Allah nak jual foundation u shud put it on human skin bukan binatang. Kalau Nak tunjuk benda tu can cover all flaws, tunjuklah model yang parut kat muka ke apa ke urgh https://t.co/74kg5MgSz0 — Ernie (@ErnieZakri) June 30, 2019

“No I don’t think it’s an abuse because we only tested it on the body of the snake. There was no elements of hurting the animal in any way,” said Kak Yui.

“It’s like when we tested with quail eggs. It was to show that the product was high coverage and could hide any flaws. That’s all.”

Dah kenapa nak letak foundation dekat ular sian ular tu🤦🏻 ♀️ pic.twitter.com/VV5WaEKkGS — Shaf (@shafieqashmsdn_) June 29, 2019

The 31-second clip raised a bigger fuss on Twitter when a user reuploaded it on the platform leading to many calling for the Department of Wildlife and National Parks to step in to take action against the woman.