Milo powder 'reward': US engineer thanks Malaysian teacher who tutored him 17 years ago

Swallow Lew harnessed her student’s love for Milo powder to help him with his studies. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Eating raw Milo powder is one of life’s guilty pleasures and one Malaysian teacher used it to benefit her student in ways the pair could never have predicted.

The teacher, known as Swallow Lew, recently uploaded a post on Facebook where she shared a heartwarming story concerning one of her former students.

Seventeen years ago, she provided free tutoring to the pupil who suffered from learning disabilities and came from an underprivileged family.

One day, Lew caught him red-handed in her kitchen stuffing his face with Milo powder, just as his mother arrived to pick him up from his classes.

The boy was overcome with guilt and started crying out of fear of getting scolded by his mum, prompting Lew to quickly wipe his face clean and save him from landing in hot water.

Since then, the dedicated teacher from Ipoh decided to reward the boy with two spoonfuls of Milo powder every time he performed well during his lessons.

Nearly two decades later, Lew’s ex-pupil messaged her on WhatsApp to tell her that he was now working as a senior engineer in the United States.

He cheekily introduced himself as “the one who ate your Milo powder 17 years ago” and said that Lew is the first person he wants to meet once he returns home this month.

The Facebook post has gone viral with more than 20,000 reactions and 5,000 shares so far.