Penang Global Tourism partners with TikTok to promote state

Penang Global Tourism has partnered with TikTok to promote the state as a key travel destination. — Screengrab courtesy of Facebook/ TikTok

GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — The Penang Global Tourism (PGT) has become the first tourism board in Malaysia to partner with TikTok, a leading short-video platform, to promote the state as a key travel destination in South East Asia.

Penang Exco for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (PETACH) Yeoh Soon Hin said today that the partnership will have wide global impact in promoting Penang tourism as short video advertisements have good reach.

“PETACH office through PGT is cooperating with TikTok to ensure that every TikTok user becomes a potential ambassador of the state to promote Penang,” he said when speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between PGT and TikTok here.

The signatories were PGT chief executive officer Ooi Chok Yan and TikTok’s head of public policy for Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Donny Eryastha.

Ooi said the partnership was yet another initiative by the state government to promote Penang’s tourism sector.

“TikTok is one of the channels we are leveraging on right now as we are trying to reach out to the younger audiences. I also believe that tourism industry players such as the hoteliers and site attractions will also benefit from our partnership,” he told a press conference.

He said the partnership also marked the start of the pilot programme in Malaysia for #TikTokTravel, a campaign launched by TikTok across 100 countries worldwide to inspire users to creatively capture and share their favourite travel moments.

As part of the campaign, users can take part in its week-long online challenge called #ExperiencePenang, which will be launched on June 15, to capture their best travelling moments in Penang. — Bernama