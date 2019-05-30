Malay Mail

Man servicing water heater on roof mistaken for attempting suicide in viral video, chilling mystery follows

Published 19 minutes ago on 30 May 2019

BY JOE LEE

The mistake could have been laughed off, if the mystery of who was on the roof with Asyraf could be answered. — Courtesy of Twitter/acapgiga
PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Heightened awareness on the importance of mental health and recognising the need to act fast in case of attempted suicide, led to the quick response of concerned members of the public to call the authorities when a man was spotted at the edge of the top of a building.

Believed to be in the Klang Valley, the young man identified as Asyraf Azlin was quickly taken in by authorities who “saved him.”

However, it all turned out to be a big mistake as Asyraf tweeted out early this morning about his experience of being mistaken for trying to kill himself, when he was actually servicing the water heater on the roof the building.

 

He related how he spent the next few hours in the police station to give his statement on the case, and awaiting Fire and Rescue Department officers to arrive to speak to him, missing breaking fast with his mother yesterday.

 

The young man then shared an explanation of his real location, where he said he was in no danger at all at any point in time, being at least six to nine metres away from the edge.

 

His series of tweets however took a dark turn as he recalled spotting a cleaner on the other side of the roof, and he came to the realisation after checking posted videos that the individual spotted was not him as the figure was that of a larger person — on the other side of the building.

 

He said two “managers” had approached him to ask if he had spotted a cleaner, followed by a short search before one of them asked him if he had approached the edge of the building.

It was then that the person showed him the video that had gone viral, and in the chaos, including his employer calling him to find out what had happened and following authorities to facilitate the report on the issue — led him to forget that there had been someone else on the roof with him.

The chilling thought led to Asyraf’s last update an hour ago stating that he would try to make time to head to the police station again to share his account and take of things to solve the mystery of just who was in the video that went viral on the roof with him.

