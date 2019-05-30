Man servicing water heater on roof mistaken for attempting suicide in viral video, chilling mystery follows

The mistake could have been laughed off, if the mystery of who was on the roof with Asyraf could be answered. — Courtesy of Twitter/acapgiga

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Heightened awareness on the importance of mental health and recognising the need to act fast in case of attempted suicide, led to the quick response of concerned members of the public to call the authorities when a man was spotted at the edge of the top of a building.

Believed to be in the Klang Valley, the young man identified as Asyraf Azlin was quickly taken in by authorities who “saved him.”

However, it all turned out to be a big mistake as Asyraf tweeted out early this morning about his experience of being mistaken for trying to kill himself, when he was actually servicing the water heater on the roof the building.

Bapak kelakar siallll. Ad org ingat aku nak bunuh diri. Sampai bomba polis datang ,sebab nampak aku berdiri sini. Padahal aku jauhh gilaaa dengan pagar tu. Jarak platform /lantai tu dalam 20 kaki. Cuma platform tu sama level dgn pagar. Tak pasal2 sangkut balai polis ni😫😫 pic.twitter.com/mT4DSLDpXW — AsyrafBinAzlin (أشرف) (@acapgiga) May 29, 2019

He related how he spent the next few hours in the police station to give his statement on the case, and awaiting Fire and Rescue Department officers to arrive to speak to him, missing breaking fast with his mother yesterday.

Niat nak buka dekat rumah terbatal. Bg tahu mak tak dapat balik buka rini. Duk balai lagi tunggu keterangan bomba. 😔 pic.twitter.com/FACWKZagwV — AsyrafBinAzlin (أشرف) (@acapgiga) May 29, 2019

The young man then shared an explanation of his real location, where he said he was in no danger at all at any point in time, being at least six to nine metres away from the edge.

Baru lepas dapat perlepasan dari balai sbb depa ckp kesian dekat aku kena naya mcm ni. And depa ckp aku tgh buat kerja, tak pasal2 kena report nak bunuh diri. Skrg ni aku pi balik tempat tu. Ni haaa tempat aku berdiri. Jauhh gilaaa weh..jarak dekat tepi dinding tu dalam 20-30kaki pic.twitter.com/ADyGYDbXrA — AsyrafBinAzlin (أشرف) (@acapgiga) May 29, 2019

His series of tweets however took a dark turn as he recalled spotting a cleaner on the other side of the roof, and he came to the realisation after checking posted videos that the individual spotted was not him as the figure was that of a larger person — on the other side of the building.

Wehgg. Seriuss. Ni bukan akuuuuuuuu. Ni side lagi 1 😫😫😫 mcm mana aku nak explain dekat diorang. pic.twitter.com/T5JLoM1boG — AsyrafBinAzlin (أشرف) (@acapgiga) May 29, 2019

He said two “managers” had approached him to ask if he had spotted a cleaner, followed by a short search before one of them asked him if he had approached the edge of the building.

It was then that the person showed him the video that had gone viral, and in the chaos, including his employer calling him to find out what had happened and following authorities to facilitate the report on the issue — led him to forget that there had been someone else on the roof with him.

The chilling thought led to Asyraf’s last update an hour ago stating that he would try to make time to head to the police station again to share his account and take of things to solve the mystery of just who was in the video that went viral on the roof with him.