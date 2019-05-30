‘Balik raya’ to Kelantan in style with RM30,000 heli ride

Forget traffic jams and head home in a helicopter instead. — Picture from pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Want to avoid the ‘balik kampung’ rush in an exciting way?

Over 20 helicopters are made available for service to offer the wealthy a luxurious balik kampung ride during Hari Raya festive season.

Sinar Harian reported that the “balik kampung” helicopter hire service was first introduced by the management company Hazmi Dimasyq Group.

According to the group owner Hazmi Hanipa, the helicopter and private jet services were introduced for the past three years, which was usually the choice of businessmen.

“This is the first year we decided to offer the service in conjunction with Hari Raya,” he added.

“So far, we have 11 requests for the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru route, which has the highest demand.”

Hazmi said the first flight would be on June 3 and the flight charge to Kelantan is about RM30,000 for one-way.

“We provide over 20 helicopters this season while regular day flights involve only six,” he added.

For a six-passenger flight, it would cost RM17,000 per hour.

By helicopter, the journey from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru takes about three hours.

“Alhamdulillah, looking at the requests, we will continue this service for the next festive seasons,” he said.