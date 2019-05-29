Lancome’s new makeup collaboration with Chiara Ferragni channels audacity, femininity, modernity (VIDEO)

Lancome and Chiara Ferragni join forces on a makeup capsule. ― AFP pic

PARIS, May 29 ― Lancôme has teamed up with the influencer Chiara Ferragni, one of its global muses, on a debut makeup capsule channeling themes of femininity, audacity and glamour. The collaboration rolls out internationally from June 2019.

With some 16.6 million followers on Instagram, Chiara Ferragni has successfully made her name in the worlds of fashion and social media. The 32-year-old, who now helms her own ready-to-wear brand, has won over designers and the fashion fans alike, scoring a host of collaborations in the fashion world.

Chiara Ferragni adds a new string to her bow for spring 2019, co-creating a makeup collection with the Lancôme beauty brand. The collab boasts a feminine and audacious design with its glitter and metallic sparkles, rich in shades of pink that are as fresh as they are feminine. The collection is inspired by the influencer's personal style and day-to-day life.

The collection centrepiece is the “Flirting Palette,” which stands out with its metallic pink case featuring the signature wink motif of the Italian influencer's ready-to-wear line. Inside, it features no fewer than 13 shades for creating all kinds of looks, including four eyeshadows, three highlighters, a rosy blush, a lipgloss and four lipstick shades.

The Lancôme x Chiara Ferragni collection also features three exclusive shades of L'Absolu Mademoiselle Shine lipstick, three shades of L'Absolu Lacquer lipstick and the iconic Hypnôse Drama mascara in black. Each product comes in specially designed packaging reflecting the influencer's personal world.

The collection rolls out internationally in June. ― AFP-Relaxnews