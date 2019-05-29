Karl Lagerfeld memorial event slated for June 20 in Paris

The late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience at the end of Fendi's 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 5, 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 29 — Chanel, Fendi and the Karl Lagerfeld brand are organising a memorial event in honour of the legendary German designer and photographer — who was the creative director of all three fashion houses — June 20 at the Grand Palais in Paris, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports. Karl Lagerfeld, who died February 19, will be celebrated at this undoubtedly emotional event, featuring video footage and performances by a variety of artists.

As yet, no kind of special event, held in France or elsewhere, has been staged since the passing of the legendary fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who did not wish to have a public funeral. Such an event is now on the horizon — slated for June 20, during Paris men’s fashion week — organised by the three fashion houses at which the designer served for several years, even decades.

Chanel, Fendi and the Karl Lagerfeld brand have called on theatre and opera director Robert Carsen to stage the event. It will be dedicated entirely to the designer, celebrating his career and his creative genius, as well as his life and personality, not to mention his passion for culture.

The event will be held at the French capital’s Grand Palais — a symbolic setting, since Karl Lagerfeld showed many a Chanel ready-to-wear and couture collection at the Parisian exhibition space. The memorial event will reportedly showcase Karl Lagerfeld’s videos, shown on giant screens, and feature interviews with his close collaborators. Performances by dancers, musicians, singers and actors will interpret pieces of work particularly admired by Karl Lagerfeld.

WWD reports that the memorial, which will also explore the late designer’s sources of inspiration, will be an invitation-only event for around 2,500 guests. — AFP-Relaxnews