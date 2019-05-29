Chinese Grab driver buys ‘buka puasa’ meal for Muslim passenger, gesture goes viral on Twitter (VIDEO)

Syazwina’s tweet about Wong has gotten more than 6,000 retweets and 5,000 likes so far. — Picture from Twitter/aqlhsyzwna

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — A Chinese Grab driver’s kind gesture towards a fasting Muslim passenger has gone viral on social media.

What started out as a casual conversation between Wong Zhen Wei and Nur Aqilah Syazwina Mustaffa on the journey back to her house turned into a spontaneous bazaar trip when they realised it was almost time to break fast.

The duo stopped by a nearby bazaar where Wong footed the bill for several items, including ayam percik, mango shake, and different types of kuih, mStar reported.

“He insisted on paying for all the food that I bought. I did not spend a single cent!

“And when he dropped me off at the house, I did offer him to eat with my family together but he refused, although he jokingly said he wanted to eat together beforehand,” Syazwina wrote on Twitter.

A thread of appreciation



So, yesterday i took a grab from bus station to go back to my house around 6pm. Me and the driver were casually conversing in the car when i saw bazaar along the way ;



Me : You tak gi bazaar ke?

Him : Eh, you want to go? Jom la i bawak pic.twitter.com/5NnxfYYkyx — Nas (@aqlhsyzwna) May 27, 2019

He insisted on paying for all the food that i bought. I did not spend any single cent! And when he dropped me at the house, I did offer him to eat with my family together but he refused, although he jokingly said he wanted to eat together beforehand 😂 pic.twitter.com/PNPq2Fjt8n — Nas (@aqlhsyzwna) May 27, 2019

Social media users were especially impressed at how Wong had spent nearly as much on the food (RM22) as Syazwina had paid for the Grab fare (RM24).

“Upon arrival, he gave all the food that he bought at the bazaar to me,” she wrote.

“The fact that a Chinese guy was willing to park the car and walk quite a distance with me just to get me some food for breaking of fast touched me.”

Syazwina also wished Wong all the best in his work and urged those in the Batu Pahat area in Johor to give him a five-star rating if they got him as a driver.

Malaysians expressed admiration for Wong’s kind gesture, which Twitter user TilaLulaLilaLol said was an “unexpected blessing”.

“Malaysia needs more people like this,” said superduperris.

“A nice story about a Grab driver. This world is truly peaceful,” said amarul_aman.