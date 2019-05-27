PLUS tells story of patience, gratitude in first ever Hari Raya themed video

Pak Man scolds Amir for meddling with his things in his truck in a new Hari Raya themed short film PLUS. — Screengrab via Youtube/PLUS TV

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — The journey back home to celebrate Hari Raya can be long and stressful, to say the least.

Your entire family squeezed into one car on roads during traffic jams along with the thought of numerous things that could stress you out.

And yet, at the same time, the possibility for good things to happen is also endless.

PLUS recently released their first ever Hari Raya-themed video called Tumpang as they aim to continue in their storytelling feats, after previously releasing a CNY themed video called “Shou Xin” earlier this year.

Tumpang tells the story of an unlikely chance encounter between Pak Man and Amir on their journey back home for the holidays.

The short film revolves around values of generosity, patience, gratitude and forgiveness as it shows the two very different individuals at a rest stop midway through their journey.

Their paths cross when Amir misses his bus back to Muar and asks Pak Man if he can “tumpang” (hitch a ride) in his truck, after finding the old man’s phone in the toilet earlier.

Reluctantly Pak Man agrees as they begin their journey back to Muar.

It was not exactly the quiet journey Pak Man had hoped for as Amir kept meddling in his affairs, making him feel lose his patience after Amir finds an old photo of Pak Man’s family.

Despite how irritated Pak Man felt, meeting Amir was no coincidence, as the youngster would change his whole outlook on life.

Pak Man neglected his family and most importantly his daughter after he lost wife, saying that nothing was the same anymore without her.

But Amir changed his mind as he thanked Pak Man for his help walked off into his home, which turned out to be an orphanage.

Amir was so happy to be together with his many brothers and sisters at the orphanage and did everything he could just so he could spend Hari Raya with them and give them all presents.

Pak Man realised then how foolish he was to shut out his daughter because of how he felt, and thanks to Amir, realised that he should be more grateful for everything that he still has in life.

Many social media users have reacted to the touching video with positive comments for the heartfelt lessons of gratitude and patience that were shown in the short film.

Social media users (above and below) react to PLUS’ heartwarming Hari Raya themed video called ‘Tumpang.’ — Screengrabs of PLUS Facebook page

Social media users like Mazwan enjoyed the antics that Pak Man and Amir got up to and even asked PLUS to create more enjoyable stories about both of them.

While other users like Kojack were touched that Amir would go to great lengths to spend time and buy gifts for all his siblings at the orphanage.