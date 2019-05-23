How low can you go? This car may just hold the record (VIDEO)

Looks can be deceiving ― the car may look just like a shell, but it's actually capable of moving. ― Picture via Facebook/Koleksi Viva 660 850 1000 Elite AvyNa AvyRs

PETALING JAYA, May 23 ― Lowering the suspension of a car allows for increased stability, giving it a more aerodynamic form and reduces the amount of drag.

An owner of a car however, may have outdone even the most avid of car modification enthusiasts, judging by images and a video of his vehicle which went viral in a posting in a Facebook group called Koleksi Viva 660 850 1000 Elite AvyNa AvyRs.

Get a grip! The vehicle is presumably able to take corners better. ― Picture via Facebook/Koleksi Viva 660 850 1000 Elite AvyNa AvyRs

The car at first glance appears only to be the shell of a vehicle, with its frame resting on the ground.

On closer inspection however, the silver car, with tinted windows and smoked headlights appears to be a regular vehicle that is lowered beyond belief.

A video posted by a follower of the group also shows the car, which is not a local vehicle judging by the number plate, in motion.

The origin of the video and location of the display of souped up vehicles was not mentioned.