How low can you go? This car may just hold the record (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, May 23 ― Lowering the suspension of a car allows for increased stability, giving it a more aerodynamic form and reduces the amount of drag.
An owner of a car however, may have outdone even the most avid of car modification enthusiasts, judging by images and a video of his vehicle which went viral in a posting in a Facebook group called Koleksi Viva 660 850 1000 Elite AvyNa AvyRs.
The car at first glance appears only to be the shell of a vehicle, with its frame resting on the ground.
On closer inspection however, the silver car, with tinted windows and smoked headlights appears to be a regular vehicle that is lowered beyond belief.
A video posted by a follower of the group also shows the car, which is not a local vehicle judging by the number plate, in motion.
The origin of the video and location of the display of souped up vehicles was not mentioned.