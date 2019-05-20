Three exhibitions to attend at the 2019 Vienna Biennale

Installation view of Time’s Up’s ‘Change Was Our Only Chance’ (2017) in this image courtesy of the Vienna Biennale for Change. — AFP pic

VIENNA, May 20 — Now in its third instalment, the Vienna Biennale for Change is a multidisciplinary biennale that advocates for a “necessary turnaround of climate change”.

Entitled “Brave New Virtues. Shaping Our Digital World”, this edition features several exhibitions, events and conferences questioning how to handle artificial intelligence and new technologies.

Here is a selection of three exhibitions to keep an eye on:

‘UNCANNY VALUES: Artificial Intelligence & You’ from May 29 to October 6

In the 1970s, Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori coined the term “uncanny valley” to describe our revulsion towards humanoid machines. Nearly 50 years later, the exhibition “UNCANNY VALUES: Artificial Intelligence & You” reflects on the effects of the recent developments in AI.

It features 18 works by international artists and designers, who explore how we interact with this ever-growing technology.

Among them are “Asunder” by Tega Brain, Julian Oliver and Bengt Sjolen. This multi-screen installation shows visitors what AI would change about our planet to ensure a balance of resources, social justice and sustainable production.

It also displays Heather Dewey-Hagborg’s installation “Probably Chelsea,” which consists of 30 different possible portraits of American whistleblower Chelsea Manning. These portraits were algorithmically-generated by an analysis of her DNA — highlighting how subjective the act of reading DNA can be.

“UNCANNY VALUES: Artificial Intelligence & You” will be on show on the fifth floor of the Austrian Museum of Applied Arts (MAK), in Vienna.

‘Change Was Our Only Chance’ from May 29 to September 27 (closed in August)

Curated by Vienna’s University of Applied Arts, this exhibition reflects on the impact of current ecological, economic and technological changes on our daily lives. It features two immersive installations, “Change Was Our Only Chance” and “Noise Aquarium”.

The eponymous installation “Change Was Our Only Chance”, created by artist collective Time’s Up, takes viewers in a dystopian vision of the year 2047. It shows the consequences of the political decisions taken in the 2020s regarding global warming and climate change.

On the other hand, “Noise Aquarium” tackles the issue of increasing noise pollution in the world’s oceans. Developed in collaboration between the ArtSci Center UCLA and the University of Applied Arts Vienna, the immersive installation brings plankton to life.

“Change Was Our Only Change” will be on show at the Angewandte Innovation Laboratory.

‘Hysterical Mining’ from May 29 to October 6

This exhibition, curated by Anne Faucheret and Vanessa Joan Müller, explores the gendering and racialising biases embedded in supposedly neutral technologies.

It draws on radical feminist and ecofeminist theories from the 1970s, which criticised the patriarchal idea that men show a natural affinity with technology.

“Hysterical Mining” features the work of several female artists, including Trisha Baga, Louise Drulhe, Vernokia Eberhart, Marlies Poschl and Delphine Reist. It will be on show at the arts space Kunsthalle Wien.

The Vienna Biennale for Change will take place from May 29 to October 6 in various locations around the Austrian capital. Additional information can be found at http://www.viennabiennale.org. — AFP-Relaxnews