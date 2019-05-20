Britain’s Kate Middleton designs woodland garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince Louis at the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2019. — Matt Porteous/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

LONDON, May 20 — Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, has designed a show garden at London’s Chelsea Flower Show, featuring a woodland wilderness that highlights the benefits the natural world can bring to the mental and physical wellbeing of children and adults alike.

Co-created with landscape artists Andree Davies and Adam White, Kate’s “Back to Nature Garden” includes a rope swing, a high platform tree house and a stream with waterfalls.

“It’s a natural space, a really exciting space, for kids and adults alike to share and explore,” she told broadcasters ahead of the opening of the garden today.

“I really feel that nature, being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on physical and mental well-being particularly for young kiddies.”

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Prince Louis explore the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2019. — Matt Porteous/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

In a video posted on their Instagram account, the couple’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, can be seen playing on the swing, by a wooden den, and scrambling barefoot through a stream. Louis, who celebrated his first birthday last month, can be seen walking for the first time and waving a stick.

Kate said she had been focusing on early childhood development in her recent charity work.

“I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults,” she said.

The Chelsea Flower Show, which is open to the press and guests today and to the public from tomorrow to Saturday, is the most prestigious event in Britain’s gardening calendar. — Reuters