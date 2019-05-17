Vanessa Seward and La Redoute are collaborating on a ready-to-wear collection

Vanessa Seward has designed a collection for French e-tailer La Redoute for Fall 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — Designer Vanessa Seward took cues from French elegance — and the 1960s — for a capsule collection created in tandem with French e-tailer La Redoute, according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

The collection will be available in September.

A specialist of fashion collabs, La Redoute is doubling down with an upcoming collection created by famous Paris-based designer Vanessa Seward, due out in the fall.

For the occasion, Seward created a capsule collection of 32 ready-to-wear and accessories pieces for moms and their little ones, all inspired by that typically French, effortless elegance.

Vanessa Seward has also looked to the ‘60s for inspiration, with ultra-chic pieces such as a belted trench coat, a chambray shirt, a denim midi skirt, and even leather boots.

All of the creations will be offered at affordable prices (from €49 to €199), in keeping with the La Redoute ethos.

WWD specifies that the collection will be put on sale in three phases, with launches planned for September, October, and November on La Redoute.

This isn’t Vanessa Seward’s first collaboration with La Redoute.

The first time the two worked together was in 2010, when the designer was artistic director at Azzaro. — AFP-Relaxnews