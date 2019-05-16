Cannes festival: 17h10 transforms the red carpet into a unique dress

The 17h10 brand used scraps from the red carpet to create a statement dress. — Picture courtesy of 17H10 via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, May 16 — Eco-responsible fashion is looking to get a share of the spotlight at this year’s Cannes Festival, which kicked off in the South of France on Tuesday.

Emerging brand 17h10, which focuses on women’s tailoring, was inspired to use scraps of the legendary festival’s red carpet to create an evening gown which will be presented on the same red carpet today for the 2019 festival’s third red carpet event.

While eyes are fixed on the films in competition as well as the festival’s parade of couture gowns, the Croisette’s red carpet is an ongoing fixture of the event, and a prominent backdrop to the action.

For this 72nd festival, this carpet is given a new role in the spotlight, as the label 17h10 used scraps of the red carpet, which gets changed three times a day for the 15 days of the festival’s duration, to create an eco-responsible dress.

This dress, a blend of suit and evening gown, was created in collaboration with designer Bénédicte Vernier. It will make its appearance during the famous red carpet arrival of the stars today at 6.30pm local time.

Fadela Mecheri, an influencer with no fewer than 93,700 followers on Instagram, will have the honour of wearing this unique creation made of scraps from the previous Festival’s red carpet.

But 17h10 isn’t stopping there, also proposing a style of suit called the “Tailleur Cannes,” or “Cannes Suit” in limited edition.

The suit is created using scraps of wool from suit factories with linings made with recycled Coca-Cola cans and will be sold for €520 (RM2,165) via their site. — AFP-Relaxnews