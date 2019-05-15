Run for National Unity is back with more cash, goodies for runners

Runners taking part in the Run for National Unity event in 2018 at Taman Botani Perdana (Lake Gardens) in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — The Run for National Unity will be happening once again this year on October 5.

It will take place at Taman Botani Perdana (Lake Gardens), Kuala Lumpur with several attractive prizes up for grabs.

For the first time, the top three participants in each category will be awarded a trophy in addition to cash prizes ranging from RM100 to RM500.

All participants will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag and a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes.

Every runner who successfully completes the race will also receive a finisher’s medal and an e-certificate.

HELP University vice-chancellor and president Datuk Paul Chan said the Run for National Unity, organised for the fourth time this year, has continued to attract a diverse crowd with Malaysians from all walks of life, including schoolchildren and those with special needs.

“The Run for National Unity that is organised to commemorate Malaysia Day, which is celebrated on September 16 underlines the importance of unity in diversity and exemplifies the strength of Malaysians in facing all challenges and still remaining strong,” said Chan.

The event, organised by HELP University and Malay Mail, aims to foster harmony and unity amongst members of society.

There will be 15 categories in the run including the men’s and women’s open (international), men’s and women’s open (Malaysian), men’s and women’s open (veteran Malaysian), primary school boys and girls, secondary school boys and girls, family team, corporate team, and categories for runners with special needs.

The category for men and women will cover a distance of 10 kilometres while the boys and girls in the secondary school category will run seven kilometres.

Primary school boys and girls, families, and corporate teams will run five kilometres each while runners in the special needs category and the VVIP/VIP fun run will cover a distance of three kilometres.

The registration fee for the men’s and women’s category is set at RM60 and boys and girls in primary and secondary school will pay RM35.

Registration fees for families range from RM145 to RM205 depending on the number of participants while corporate teams and special needs runners will pay RM200 and RM15 respectively.

Interested participants can do a walk-in registration at the Department of Student Affairs at HELP University, ELM Business School in Damansara Heights or the second floor of the FTKLAA Office in Wisma OCM at Jalan Hang Jebat, Kuala Lumpur.

You can also skip the lines and sign up online at www.racexasia.com.

The closing date for registration is September 23.