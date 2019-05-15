Masters of puppets: Indonesia’s ‘Ondel-Ondel’ kids

This picture taken on April 10, 2019 shows children taking a break from make a living by strapping on two-metre brightly coloured folk effigies known as Ondel-ondel and busking on the streets of Jakarta. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, May 15 — Peeking through a slit in her giant puppet costume, Indonesian teen Juniarti is drenched in sweat as she moves stiffly under the blistering sun.

The 15-year-old and a motley crew of other children — some as young as nine — make a living by strapping on two-metre brightly coloured folk effigies known as Ondel-Ondel.

The giant-headed puppets are a staple on the streets of Indonesia’s bustling capital and often appear in celebrations to help ward off evil spirits.

Wobbling from side the side as they move, the puppets’ face used to be made from papier mache although a fibreglass or plastic resin mould is more common these days.

Usually Ondel-Ondel come in a male version with a thick moustache and red face while the female’s white face is punctuated by bright-red lipstick — with coconut leaves for hair.

Juniarti and her puppet-wearing friends collect change from passers-by with some jerky dance steps and selfie poses for entertainment.

Nearby, the teen girl’s four-year-old cousin Hassan wiggles and bops to mobile phone music while holding a bucket for change.

With the fasting month of Ramadan underway in Muslim-majority Indonesia, the kids are hoping that calls to give to the less fortunate will put more rupiah in their pockets.

But while they can pocket as much as US$20 (RM83.46) a day, it’s not easy money.

This picture taken on March 16, 2019 shows a child operating a brightly coloured folk effigy known as Ondel-ondel to make a living on the streets of Jakarta. — AFP pic

Ondel-Ondel wearers balance a bamboo frame on their shoulders to carry the oversized costume, which weighs up to 30 kilograms.

“Of course it’s tiring,” Juniarti told AFP during a break behind a luxury shopping mall.

“It is so hot inside that my clothes are all drenched.”

Bastian, who has been busking for three years, has permanent reminders of his difficult work.

“The Ondel is really heavy — look at my scar,” the 11-year-old said as he pulled his t-shirt to reveal red marks and scratches on his shoulder.

Many adults don the costumes too, but children are increasingly picking up the practice.

That has alarmed youth protection advocates who fear that they’re vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

But Juniarti and Bastian insist they’ve suffered little harassment — apart from being shooed away by security guards.

Their path to this job tugs at the heart, however.

Juniarti dropped out of school in the third grade and went to work to help her family after their father passed away.

Residents in her Jakarta neighbourhood, where the hand-painted dolls are traditionally made from scratch, asked if she wanted to join the Ondel-Ondel ranks.

It is a common way for people in the poor district to earn money.

And having the chance to blend work with play means some of puppet kids think they’ve got a pretty good deal.

“I can have fun with my friends and work at the same time,” said 13-year-old Yogi Susanto. — AFP