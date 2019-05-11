What's in store on Royal Caribbean's new private island in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean's 'Perfect Day at CocoCay' island in the Bahamas. ― AFP pic

NASSAU, May 11 ― Royal Caribbean International ― owner of the world's largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas ― has opened its first private island in The Bahamas, reserved exclusively for its passengers. Costing some US$250 million (RM1.03 billion), the island, named “Perfect Day at CocoCay,” is geared-up for water-based fun as well as relaxation. Here's a look at some of the attractions awaiting vacationers at this new destination, served by 11 ships sailing from Florida and the northeastern USA.

White-knuckle water slides

Royal Caribbean is renowned for its onboard attractions, offering thrill-seeking passengers ever wilder times. The “Ultimate Abyss” water slide on board Symphony of the Seas, for example, is billed as the tallest slide at sea. In the same vein, the firm has equipped its private island with an attraction named “Daredevil's Tower,” standing over 40 metres tall. Adrenaline junkies can test the tower's twin drop slides, which launch riders from a vertical position. In total, daredevils have 13 waterslides to try out, located in a special “Thrill Waterpark” zone with capacity for up to 1,900 people. Vacationers can also go head-to-head on the four-lane Splash Speedway racing slides or try the Slingshot zero-gravity slide for four.

A water slide towers over 40 metres tall on the 'Perfect Day at CocoCay' island. ― AFP pic

Spectacular swimming pools

The cruise line brand's private island also boasts the Caribbean's largest freshwater pool, dubbed the “Oasis Lagoon.” This watery hangout offers a sunbathers' paradise, complete with a swim-up bar for grabbing a cocktail. In certain parts of the pool, swimmers can splash to the sound of an underwater sound system. Thrill-seekers can head to the island's wave pool ― also the Caribbean's largest ― where a timer counts down to the start of its big waves. And there are more aquatic attractions to come, with a further pool being developed. This vast beachfront infinity pool, featuring in-water loungers, is set to open in December as part of the “Coco Beach Club” development, which will also feature overwater cabanas, each with its own slide into the ocean.

A zip-wire course over 480 metres long

Passengers sailing on Symphony of the Seas ― currently the world's largest cruise ship ― can already whizz across the vessel on a zip line. Now, Royal Caribbean is offering visitors to its private island the chance to take in the view from the air with a zip-line course running over 480 metres, crisscrossing the island and ending with a splash landing.

Royal Caribbean's 'Perfect Day at CocoCay' project cost some US$250 million. ― AFP pic

Up and away balloons for stunning views

Another way to take in “Perfect Day at CocoCay” is in a helium balloon, promising 360 degree views over the island and The Bahamas from the highest vantage point in the archipelago. Here, Royal Caribbean provides the perfect opportunity for travellers to share breathtaking snaps of their experience on social media. The trip lasts 10 minutes, with each balloon taking up to 30 passengers. ― AFP-Relaxnews