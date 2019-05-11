Burberry sees in spring with a floral flanker for ‘Her’ fragrance

The ‘Her Blossom’ fragrance by Burberry. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, May 11 — Just months after lifting the lid on its latest women’s fragrance, the Burberry fashion house is already treating “Her” to a new flanker, again inspired by the city of London. “Her Blossom” is out now via Burberry stockists and online at www.burberry.com.

Burberry’s latest ode to London celebrates the British capital with a floral tribute as spring comes into bloom. While maintaining the character of the original scent, the new “Her Blossom” Eau de Toilette is enriched with a fresh and bright floral bouquet.

Crafted by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, this spring scent opens with light top notes of mandarin and pink pepper, joined by a floral heart of plum blossom and peony. Base notes bring a sensual touch to the scent, with musk and sandalwood.

Like the original fragrance, this new Eau de Toilette is fronted by the British model and actress, Cara Delevingne, shot by Juergen Teller in London’s iconic parks.

“Her Blossom” is available in three formats — 30ml (€53/RM250), 50ml (€78) and 100ml (€104) — via official Burberry sales points and stockists. — AFP-Relaxnews