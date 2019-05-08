Things you need to know in order to achieve your overseas study dream!

Taylor's students having a group discussion. — Picture courtesy of Taylor's University

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — Since Taylor’s University started the American Degree Programme (ADP) in 1996, it has successfully prepared thousands of students for transfer to universities in the United States as well as Canada and Australia.

Travelling to a foreign land and getting acquainted with a new education system is always an eye opener for students. For some, it can be an overwhelming experience especially for students studying abroad for the first time. It is important for students to build their experience and understand the foreign culture prior to studying abroad.

In the past 20 years, Taylor’s University has proven its success by transferring more than 5,000 students to tier 1 US universities.

Here are the things you need to know about Taylor’s University ADP and how this programme helps to craft the pathway to achieving your dreams of studying abroad!

Flexible transfer programme

The American Degree Programme is a four-year degree programme: The majority opt for two years locally and two years in US, Canada or Australia. Students can choose to do a year here and the remainder of their time in a university in America or students can study three years here and one year in America. The syllabus taught in the years spent studying at Taylor’s is pretty similar to that found in American universities.

It’s more than just exams

ADP is a learning-driven education where students will be assessed based on 70 per cent coursework that include projects, teamwork presentations, extra and co-curricular activities, and 30 per cent final exams. The learning-based education helps to groom students to be team players with strong critical thinking and communications skills. This sort of education plan also allows students to successfully represent the country in sporting competitions. Lecturers support students by helping them to juggle, plan and catch up with their studies when they have to commit to training schedules.

Dedicated university placement support

The ADP University Placement Centre conducts briefings, counselling sessions and even arranges visits by American and Canadian university representatives to inform and educate students on the application process and requirements. This ensures students receive step-by-step counselling advice, guidance and reference materials needed for their university application process. No university is out of limits, the team will get you there! Students have even successfully transferred to Ivy League universities.

A group of Taylor's ADP students. — Picture courtesy of Taylor's University

The great student experience

With Taylor’s ADP, students are assured of a great experience as they are required to participate in hands-on project work, course assessments and extra-curricular activities that will help students engage more with lecturers and classmates. Taylor’s ADP believes that through various activities inside and outside the classroom, students can apply what they have learnt and researched into practice through holistic learning.

Taylor's ADP students having extra-curricular activities. — Picture courtesy of Taylor's University

Don’t forget to check out the courses and more in-depth details at the Taylor’s University ADP info week from May 6 to 12. Log in here to for more details.