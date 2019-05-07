Thematic Teachers' Day celebrations in Pahang schools go viral for creativity

It may not be totally accurate, but the theme is obvious for teachers of SMK Jengka. — Facebook/Imotai Fotografer

PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Teachers in Pahang sure know how to let their hair down judging by the looks of the faculty of two schools in the state.

While Teachers’ Day is celebrated on May 16, most schools feted their teachers last week, before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The men came armed with props. — Facebook/Imotai Fotografer

For teachers in SMK Jengka Dua, the theme of the celebrations last week was ‘18th Century English’ as many came garbed to theme, with others obviously throwing together last-minute looks to not be left out.

It's a whole village y'all. — Facebook/Imotai Fotografer

Photos and videos from the Imotai Fotografer Facebook page documented the fun day for both teachers and students alike, as the staff paraded into the school hall in costume, complete with brooms, pitchforks, rakes, buckets, pistols and more to complete their respective looks.

Their big day, as teachers, though they seem ready for THAT big day too. — Facebook/SK Chini 2

The celebration, which has since gone viral on numerous sites, follows the Teachers’ Day event of SK Chini (2) which made its rounds on social media last month after its school-level celebrations on April 12.

The teachers were paraded in just like real brides and grooms. — Facebook /SK Chini 2

With the theme of bridal wear, members of the teaching staff were ushered into the school hall, flanked by ‘dulang girls’ and students carrying bunga manggar.